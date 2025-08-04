China BlueChemical Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China BlueChemical ( (HK:3983) ) has issued an announcement.

China BlueChemical Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18-19, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the upcoming months.

More about China BlueChemical

YTD Price Performance: 6.47%

Average Trading Volume: 4,317,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.87B

See more data about 3983 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

