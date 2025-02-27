China BlueChemical Issues Profit Alert Amid Declining Urea Sales

The latest update is out from China BlueChemical ( (HK:3983) ).

China BlueChemical Ltd. has issued a profit alert indicating a significant decrease in net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. The expected decline is attributed to reduced production and sales of urea due to maintenance activities at three plants and a substantial drop in the prices of its main products. This announcement highlights potential challenges for the company and its stakeholders, as it navigates a period of decreased profitability.

More about China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the production and sales of chemical products, with a focus on urea and other related products.

YTD Price Performance: 1.85%

Average Trading Volume: 600

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.27B

See more insights into 3983 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.