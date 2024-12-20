China BlueChemical Announces Director Resignation

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Yang Dongzhao as a non-executive director and committee member, effective December 20, 2024. Mr. Yang’s departure is due to other work commitments, and he leaves on good terms with the board. This change is part of the company’s ongoing management adjustments.

