China Beststudy Education Group Enhances RSU Scheme with Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from China Beststudy Education Group ( (HK:3978) ).

China Beststudy Education Group has announced the purchase of 124,000 shares as part of its Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Scheme, representing approximately 0.01% of the total issued shares. This move is seen as a strategy to address the undervaluation of the company’s shares, align employee interests with those of the company, and support its sustainable business development.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3978) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Beststudy Education Group stock, see the HK:3978 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Beststudy Education Group

China Beststudy Education Group operates within the education industry, focusing on providing educational services. The company is involved in initiatives that aim to enhance its market position and attract talent through strategic share purchases.

Average Trading Volume: 1,570,105

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.74B

Find detailed analytics on 3978 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue