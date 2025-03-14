China Beidahuang Secures Major Snack Food Supply Contract

An update from China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) is now available.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Hunan Magic Foods Technology Company Limited, has entered into a one-year supply contract with Hunan Busy Ming Commercial Chain Co., Ltd. This agreement involves supplying snack foods to one of China’s largest snack food retailers, which operates over 7,500 stores across 13 provinces. This contract is expected to provide a continuous source of profit for the company in 2025, although the operational data provided is unaudited and should be interpreted with caution.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on the supply of snack foods through its subsidiary, Hunan Magic Foods Technology Company Limited. The company is involved in providing snack foods to various markets, leveraging both online and offline sales channels.

