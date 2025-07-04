China Baoli Technologies Extends Placing Period for Rights Issue

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale
An announcement from China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0164) ) is now available.
China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has announced a further extension of the placing period related to its proposed rights issue, which involves offering four rights shares for every existing share held on a non-underwritten basis. The company will release a revised expected timetable for this rights issue in due course, indicating ongoing adjustments in its financial strategies.
More about China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 682,732
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$206.3M
