China Baoli Technologies Extends Placing Period for Rights Issue

An announcement from China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0164) ) is now available.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has announced a further extension of the placing period related to its proposed rights issue, which involves offering four rights shares for every existing share held on a non-underwritten basis. The company will release a revised expected timetable for this rights issue in due course, indicating ongoing adjustments in its financial strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 682,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$206.3M

