China Baoli Technologies Delays Circular Dispatch for Rights Issue

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its proposed rights issue and placing of unsubscribed rights shares. The circular, which was initially expected to be dispatched by March 14, 2025, will now be sent by March 28, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize the information. Consequently, the timetable for the rights issue and placing has been revised, with key dates for shareholder meetings and related activities adjusted accordingly. This delay may impact the company’s timeline for raising capital through the rights issue, potentially affecting its financial strategy and stakeholder expectations.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 164. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in various technological ventures, although specific industry details and primary products or services are not provided in the announcement.

