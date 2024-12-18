China Asia Valley Group Updates Registrar Services

China Asia Valley Group Limited (HK:0063) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Asia Valley Group Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda to Conyers Corporate Services, effective January 1, 2025. Meanwhile, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited will continue as the branch share registrar in Hong Kong. This strategic move is set to streamline the company’s share transfer processes.

For further insights into HK:0063 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.