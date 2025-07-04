China Aoyuan Group Implements Strategic Measures to Address Liquidity Challenges

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from China Aoyuan Group ( (HK:3883) ).

China Aoyuan Group Limited has implemented several strategic measures to address liquidity pressures and resolve the disclaimer of opinion issued by its auditor regarding going concern. These measures include restructuring onshore debts, negotiating extensions for borrowings, accelerating property sales, optimizing workforce, settling litigation cases, and exploring asset disposal opportunities. These actions aim to strengthen the company’s financial stability and operational security, ensuring a more sustainable business model.

More about China Aoyuan Group

China Aoyuan Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. The Group focuses on property development, with a significant emphasis on pre-sales and sales of properties under development and completed properties.

Average Trading Volume: 13,034,909

Current Market Cap: HK$529.6M

