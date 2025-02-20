China Agri-Products Exchange Limited Passes Key Acquisition Resolution

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited ( (HK:0149) ) has shared an update.

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited announced that its Special General Meeting held on February 20, 2025, successfully passed an ordinary resolution regarding a significant Sale and Purchase Agreement. This agreement involves the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Regal Smart Investment Limited by Gain Bravery Limited, along with a shareholder’s loan, for a total consideration of HK$150,000,000. This development could potentially strengthen the company’s operational framework and influence in the market.

More about China Agri-Products Exchange Limited

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited operates within the agricultural industry, focusing on the exchange and trade of various agricultural products. The company is involved in facilitating transactions and agreements that enhance its market presence and operational capabilities.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €44.19M

