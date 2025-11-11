China Agri-Products Exchange Limited Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited ( (HK:0149) ) has issued an announcement.

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to discuss the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts, impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about China Agri-Products Exchange Limited

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the exchange and trading of agricultural products. The company is involved in managing and developing agricultural wholesale markets in China, catering to the needs of agricultural producers and consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 122.22%

Average Trading Volume: 8,418,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$766.4M

