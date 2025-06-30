Chimeric Therapeutics Strengthens Board with Appointment of Renowned Haematologist

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:CHM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chimeric Therapeutics has appointed Professor H. Miles Prince as a Non-Executive Director, effective July 1, 2025. Professor Prince is a renowned haematologist and cancer researcher with extensive experience in clinical trials and cell therapy. His appointment is expected to significantly enhance Chimeric’s strategic direction and clinical programs, aligning with the company’s mission to advance innovative cancer treatments.

More about Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd.

Chimeric Therapeutics is an Australian clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on developing and commercializing innovative cell therapies for cancer patients. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes autologous CAR T cell therapies and allogeneic NK cell therapies, with assets being developed across multiple oncology disease areas through four clinical stage programs.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.06M

For a thorough assessment of CHM stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

