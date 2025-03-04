Chimeric Therapeutics Resumes Trading with New Entitlement Offer

The latest update is out from Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:CHM) ).

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. announced the lifting of its trading suspension on the ASX following its decision to conduct an entitlement offer after a previously planned capital raising was not undertaken. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and market positioning, potentially influencing investor confidence and stakeholder engagement.

More about Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies, particularly in the field of cancer treatment. The company is dedicated to advancing its pipeline of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapies to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 3,241,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.37M

