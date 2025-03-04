Chimeric Therapeutics Launches $3.2 Million Entitlement Offer to Advance Clinical Trials

The latest announcement is out from Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:CHM) ).

Chimeric Therapeutics has announced an Entitlement Offer to raise approximately $3.2 million, primarily to support the development of its CHM CDH17 Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The offer allows eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at a discounted price, with additional options available, aiding the company’s ongoing clinical developments and strengthening its position in the cell therapy industry.

More about Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd.

Chimeric Therapeutics is an Australian clinical stage company specializing in cell therapy, focusing on innovative treatments for cancer. The company is known for its pioneering work in both autologous CAR-T and allogeneic NK cell therapies, with a diversified portfolio targeting various oncology disease areas through four clinical stage programs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,241,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.37M

Learn more about CHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.