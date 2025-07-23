Chimeric Therapeutics Concludes Lind Agreement with New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:CHM) ) has shared an announcement.

Chimeric Therapeutics has lodged a transaction-specific prospectus with ASIC for the issuance of up to 141,250,000 new shares, attaching options, and contingent options to Lind Global Fund II, LP. This issuance marks the conclusion of Chimeric’s obligations under the subscription agreement with Lind, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd., based in Melbourne, Australia, is a leader in the cell therapy industry. The company focuses on developing innovative cell therapies to treat various medical conditions, leveraging advanced biotechnology to enhance patient outcomes.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.08M

See more insights into CHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue