Chimeric Therapeutics Ceases Over 5 Million Securities

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has announced the cessation of 5,816,912 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights. The conditions for these securities were not met, leading to their expiration on December 20, 2024. This development might influence investor perspectives on the company’s stock performance.

