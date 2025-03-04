Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Bolster R&D

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:CHM) ) has shared an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited announced a proposed issue of securities, involving a standard pro rata issue of 638,059,938 options and ordinary shares. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and providing additional resources for its ongoing research and development efforts.

More about Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd.

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies. The company is primarily engaged in the research and development of cell therapies aimed at treating cancer, positioning itself as a key player in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 3,241,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.37M

Learn more about CHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.