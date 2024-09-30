Chilwa Minerals Ltd: Year-End Leadership and Services

Chilwa Minerals Ltd (AU:CHW) has released an update.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker CHW, wraps up its fiscal year with key leadership personnel, including Mr. Alexander Shaw as Non-Executive Chairman and Mr. Cadell Buss as Managing Director. The company, headquartered in West Perth, is audited by PKF Perth, and maintains a comprehensive corporate governance statement on its website for stakeholders. Shareholders can manage their investments through the Automic Group, with services accessible both within and outside Australia.

