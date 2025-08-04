Chilwa Minerals Ltd Announces Share Issuance for Secondary Trading

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Chilwa Minerals Ltd ( (AU:CHW) ) is now available.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 3,051,402 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of performance rights and exercise of options. This move, facilitated under the exemption of section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act, allows for secondary trading of these shares without disclosure. The company has complied with necessary legal provisions, ensuring transparency and maintaining investor confidence.

More about Chilwa Minerals Ltd

Chilwa Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of minerals. The company is involved in the production and trading of mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its operations and enhancing its financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 39,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

