Chile’s Manufacturing Growth Slows, Misses Estimates

Chile’s manufacturing production grew by 1.8% year-over-year, a decrease from the previous growth rate of 2.7%. This marks a decline of 0.9 percentage points, indicating a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual growth of 1.8% fell short of analyst estimates of 1.9%. This underperformance may weigh on industrial stocks, as the manufacturing sector shows signs of cooling. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess growth expectations in the manufacturing industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue