Chiba Bank Announces Share Buyback Program

Chiba Bank ( (JP:8331) ) has provided an update.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. has announced the acquisition of its own shares, purchasing 4,913,800 shares at a total cost of 7,319,677,500 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 12 million shares, with an allocated budget of up to 15 billion yen, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8331) stock is a Hold with a Yen1630.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chiba Bank stock, see the JP:8331 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, under the securities code 8331.

YTD Price Performance: 26.14%

Average Trading Volume: 2,311,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1069.4B

