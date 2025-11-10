Chia Tai Enterprises Updates Remuneration Committee Terms

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ) has provided an update.

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, which was initially established by the board of directors in 2014. The committee is responsible for developing a transparent remuneration policy for directors and senior management, ensuring alignment with corporate goals and industry standards. The updated terms emphasize the committee’s authority to recommend remuneration structures and recruitment guidelines for senior management, aiming to enhance governance and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3839) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chia Tai Enterprises International stock, see the HK:3839 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chia Tai Enterprises International

YTD Price Performance: 364.43%

Average Trading Volume: 578,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.75B

See more insights into 3839 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue