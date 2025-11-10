Chia Tai Enterprises Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ).

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which was initially established in 2014. The committee’s responsibilities include formulating and implementing policies related to nominations, board diversity, and workforce diversity, as well as reviewing the board’s structure and composition to align with the company’s strategic needs.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3839) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target.

More about Chia Tai Enterprises International

YTD Price Performance: 364.43%

Average Trading Volume: 578,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.75B

