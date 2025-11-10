Chia Tai Enterprises Updates Audit Committee Terms for Enhanced Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ).

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, originally established by the board of directors in 2014. The Committee, which consists solely of non-executive directors, is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting and audit processes. The recent amendments to the terms of reference, effective from November 2025, aim to enhance the governance and operational efficiency of the Committee, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and improving stakeholder confidence in the company’s financial oversight.

More about Chia Tai Enterprises International

YTD Price Performance: 364.43%

Average Trading Volume: 578,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.75B

