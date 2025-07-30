Chia Tai Enterprises Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ).

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 11, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Chia Tai Enterprises International

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3839. The company is involved in various business activities through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 902,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.55B

