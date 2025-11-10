Chia Tai Enterprises Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ).

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited announced its unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reporting a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s profit before tax rose to US$33.855 million from US$7.399 million, indicating strong operational performance and improved market positioning, benefiting both shareholders and non-controlling interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3839) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chia Tai Enterprises International stock, see the HK:3839 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chia Tai Enterprises International

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in various industries, focusing on delivering a range of products and services through its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: 364.43%

Average Trading Volume: 578,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.75B

For detailed information about 3839 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue