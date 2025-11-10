Chia Tai Enterprises Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ).
Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited announced its unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reporting a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s profit before tax rose to US$33.855 million from US$7.399 million, indicating strong operational performance and improved market positioning, benefiting both shareholders and non-controlling interests.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3839) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chia Tai Enterprises International stock, see the HK:3839 Stock Forecast page.
More about Chia Tai Enterprises International
Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in various industries, focusing on delivering a range of products and services through its subsidiaries.
YTD Price Performance: 364.43%
Average Trading Volume: 578,312
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$1.75B
For detailed information about 3839 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.