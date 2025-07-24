Chi Kan Holdings Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chi Kan Holdings Limited ( (HK:9913) ) has issued an update.

Chi Kan Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the reappointment of ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the independent auditor, the re-election of certain directors, and the authorization for the board to fix directors’ remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval to exercise powers to allot and issue additional shares, which could impact its market operations and shareholder value.

