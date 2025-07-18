Chevron Completes Acquisition of Hess Corporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chevron ( (CVX) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Chevron Corporation completed its acquisition of Hess Corporation, creating a premier integrated oil and gas company with a diversified global portfolio. The merger, which includes significant assets in Guyana and the U.S. Bakken, is expected to drive substantial free cash flow and production growth into the 2030s, achieving $1 billion in annual cost synergies by the end of 2025, and enhancing shareholder returns.

Spark’s Take on CVX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CVX is a Outperform.

Chevron’s overall score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting profitability and strategic advancements. While technical analysis reflects mixed momentum, and valuation metrics suggest a fair investment opportunity, the company’s resilience and shareholder-focused strategies are significant strengths.

More about Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, producing crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives, and developing technologies to enhance its business and the industry. The company is focused on growing its oil and gas business, lowering carbon intensity, and expanding into renewable fuels, carbon capture, hydrogen, and power generation for data centers.

Average Trading Volume: 9,011,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $261.8B

