Chesnara Seeks Block Listing to Support Incentive Schemes

Chesnara ( (GB:CSN) ) has provided an announcement.

Chesnara has applied for a block listing of 1.5 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange to support its staff incentive schemes over the next two years. This move aligns with its strategic focus on efficient policy administration and value addition through new business and acquisitions, reinforcing its market position and commitment to stakeholders.

More about Chesnara

Chesnara is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers nearly one million policies and operates under different brands in the UK, Netherlands, and Sweden. The company focuses on efficient policy administration, profitable new business, and strategic acquisitions, maintaining a consistent dividend increase for 20 years.

YTD Price Performance: 4.70%

Average Trading Volume: 206,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £394.1M

