Chesnara Seeks Block Listing for Incentive Scheme Shares

The latest announcement is out from Chesnara ( (GB:CSN) ).

Chesnara has applied for a Block Listing of 1.5 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the shares to be issued under staff incentive schemes. This move is expected to meet the company’s requirements for the next two years and reflects its ongoing commitment to incentivizing staff while maintaining shareholder value.

More about Chesnara

Chesnara is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It manages nearly one million policies and operates under various brands in the UK, Netherlands, and Sweden. The company focuses on efficient policy administration, writing profitable new business, and acquiring value-adding companies or portfolios. Chesnara has consistently increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

YTD Price Performance: 1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 214,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £380.5M

