Chery Automobile Updates Articles of Association Following Capital Increase

Chery Automobile Co.,Ltd. ( (HK:9973) ) has issued an update.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. has announced amendments to its Articles of Association to reflect a recent capital increase following the partial exercise of an Over-allotment Option. This adjustment raises the total issued shares from 5,767,228,633 to 5,808,604,533, impacting the company’s share structure and aligning its legal documentation with its current capital status. These amendments have been approved and have become effective without requiring further shareholder approval, indicating a streamlined approach to handling corporate governance matters.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company is primarily focused on the production and sale of vehicles and related automotive products, with a significant market presence in both domestic and international markets.

