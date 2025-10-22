Chery Automobile Announces Partial Exercise of Over-allotment Option and Stabilization Period Conclusion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chery Automobile Co.,Ltd. ( (HK:9973) ) has shared an update.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. has announced the partial exercise of its Over-allotment Option, issuing 41,375,900 H Shares at HK$30.75 per share, representing approximately 13.91% of the total Offer Shares initially available under its Global Offering. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, with the stabilization period for the Global Offering concluding on October 22, 2025. The listing and trading of these shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange are set to commence on October 27, 2025, marking a significant step in Chery’s market engagement and capital-raising activities.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the automotive industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and sale of automobiles and related components, catering to both domestic and international markets.

