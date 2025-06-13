Chengdu Expressway Secures Major Contracts for Expressway Expansion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1785) ) has issued an announcement.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has entered into major civil construction contracts for the Chengwenqiong Expressway Expansion Project, covering the TJ1 to TJ5 bidding sections. These transactions, involving subsidiaries of China Railway Group and Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, are significant under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and shareholder approval. However, the majority shareholder has provided written approval, negating the need for a general meeting.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in the construction and management of expressways. The company focuses on infrastructure projects, particularly in the expansion and development of expressway networks, which are crucial for regional connectivity and economic growth.

Average Trading Volume: 86,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.59B

