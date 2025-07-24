Chen Hsong Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting and Strategic Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chen Hsong Holdings ( (HK:0057) ) has issued an update.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025, where key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the reappointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for the repurchase of shares and the issuance of additional shares, indicating a strategic focus on optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of injection molding machines. The company operates within the industrial machinery sector and focuses on providing advanced technological solutions to various markets.

