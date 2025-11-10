Chemring Group Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Strategic Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Chemring ( (GB:CHG) ) is now available.

Chemring Group PLC announced its FY25 financial performance, reporting an adjusted operating profit in line with analyst expectations and a robust growth outlook. The company has secured significant contract wins, increasing its order book to £1.3bn, and is assessing strategic options for its Alloy Surfaces business, which will be reported as a discontinued operation. The acquisition of Landguard Group is expected to enhance Chemring’s Roke business, while the company continues to face challenges in its Sensors & Information sector due to delayed UK Government orders. The announcement highlights Chemring’s strong market positioning and ongoing demand for its defense capabilities, despite some sector-specific challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHG) stock is a Buy with a £638.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chemring stock, see the GB:CHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHG is a Outperform.

Chemring’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s robust order book and strategic investments support a positive outlook. However, the high P/E ratio and challenges in cash flow management and certain segments temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHG stock, click here.

More about Chemring

Chemring Group PLC operates in the defense industry, focusing on the production of energetic materials, countermeasures, and sensors and information systems. The company serves a global market, providing technology-driven solutions for defense, government, and law enforcement sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 883,158

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.46B

For detailed information about CHG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue