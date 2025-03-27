Chemomab’s Nebokitug Shows Promising Phase 2 Results for PSC

Chemomab Therapeutics ( (CMMB) ) has shared an update.

On March 27, 2025, Chemomab Therapeutics announced positive results from the Open Label Extension portion of the Phase 2 SPRING trial for their drug nebokitug, aimed at treating primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The trial showed significant improvements in key liver biomarkers and reduced clinical events in patients, reinforcing nebokitug’s potential as the first disease-modifying treatment for PSC, a condition with no current effective treatments. These findings bolster Chemomab’s Phase 3 trial plans and suggest a promising pathway towards regulatory approval, potentially altering the treatment landscape for PSC.

More about Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, specializing in the development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet needs.

YTD Price Performance: -45.54%

Average Trading Volume: 357,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.87M

