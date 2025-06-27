Chemed Lowers Earnings Guidance for 2025

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Chemed ( (CHE) ) has shared an update.

On June 27, 2025, Chemed Corporation announced that it expects lower earnings for the second quarter and has reduced its full-year guidance for 2025. This announcement may impact the company’s operations and industry positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders’ expectations and market confidence.

Chemed demonstrates robust financial performance and growth potential, particularly in the VITAS segment, which is offset by challenges in the Roto Rooter division. The technical analysis and valuation suggest a balanced view of its current stock price. Earnings call insights further support optimism in growth prospects despite some operational challenges.

