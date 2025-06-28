Cheetah Mobile Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth

Cheetah Mobile ( (CMCM) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cheetah Mobile presented to its investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc., a China-based IT company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is known for its innovative AI technologies and a wide range of internet products and services. In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Cheetah Mobile announced a significant revenue growth of 36.1% year-over-year, reaching RMB259.0 million. The company also reported a substantial improvement in gross profit, which increased by 67.2% year-over-year, and a notable reduction in operating losses. The Internet business segment showed a robust performance with a 46.0% revenue increase, while the AI and Others segment grew by 22.9% year-over-year. Cheetah Mobile’s strategic focus on AI and robotics, along with disciplined cost optimization, has contributed to narrowing its losses and improving operating margins. Looking forward, Cheetah Mobile’s management remains optimistic about the potential of AI technologies, particularly agentic AI, and plans to continue investing in R&D to enhance its product offerings and maintain steady growth.

