Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited has announced an update on its share offer to current shareholders, with the potential issuance of up to 200 million common shares to raise up to CA$16 million. The offering is contingent on the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will involve a mandatory holding period for the issued securities in Canada.

