Chasen Holdings Secures S$70 Million in New Projects Amid Economic Challenges

Chasen Holdings Limited ( (SG:5NV) ) has issued an update.

Chasen Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiaries have secured projects worth S$70.8 million, despite current economic challenges. The Specialist Relocation segment led with S$54.5 million in projects, including major contracts in the U.S. for lithium-ion battery manufacturers. The Technical & Engineering segment secured S$16.3 million in projects in Singapore, including solar panel installations and scaffolding services. These new projects are expected to enhance Chasen’s market positioning and demonstrate resilience amidst geopolitical challenges.

More about Chasen Holdings Limited

Chasen Holdings Limited is a diversified logistics group based in Singapore and listed on the SGX-ST Mainboard. The company specializes in logistics services, particularly in specialist relocation and technical & engineering segments, with a focus on supporting industries such as electric vehicle battery manufacturing and semiconductor production.

Average Trading Volume: 3,015,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$34.45M

