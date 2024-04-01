Chartwell Retirement Announces Q1 2024 Results

Chartwell Retirement (TSE:CSH.UN) has released an update.

Chartwell Retirement Residences will release its Q1 2024 financial results on May 9, followed by a conference call and webcast on May 10 to discuss the performance. Interested parties can join the call or access a slide presentation and a recording of the event on Chartwell’s Investor Relations website. Chartwell is a major player in the Canadian senior living sector, operating a wide range of housing communities for over 25,000 residents.

