Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Announces New Quarterly Distribution

An announcement from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT ( (AU:CLW) ) is now available.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a new distribution of AUD 0.0625 per fully paid unit stapled security, with an ex-date of June 27, 2025, and a payment date set for August 14, 2025. This quarterly distribution reflects the company’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its stakeholders, reinforcing its position as a stable investment option within the real estate sector.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CLW) stock is a Hold with a A$4.08 price target.
More about Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on long-term, high-quality leases across various property sectors. It primarily invests in properties with long weighted average lease expiries, providing stable income streams to its investors.
Average Trading Volume: 1,223,789
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$3.03B
