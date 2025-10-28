Charming Medical Limited Completes Over-Allotment Option, Boosting IPO Proceeds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Charming Medical Limited Class A ( (MCTA) ).

On October 28, 2025, Charming Medical Limited announced the full exercise of the over-allotment option by Cathay Securities, Inc., resulting in the sale of an additional 240,000 Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 per share. This increased the total gross proceeds from its initial public offering to approximately $7.36 million. The company plans to use the proceeds for business expansion, strategic investments, research and development, and general corporate purposes.

Charming Medical Limited is a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. The company integrates TCM principles with modern technology to enhance quality of life and promote holistic well-being. It offers services such as womb-warming therapy, pelvic detox therapy, and prenatal massage through its wellness centers in Hong Kong, and develops TCM-inspired supplements and beauty products under its ‘Beauty Lab’ brand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,216,168

