Charlotte’s Web Holdings Drives Growth with New Innovations

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSE:CWEB) has released an update.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings has experienced a return to quarterly growth in 2024, with new product innovations driving their expansion across various retail channels, including a significant partnership with Walmart. The company has introduced new Soft Gel Capsules and a line of Functional Mushroom Gummies aimed at diversifying its product offerings and capturing a broader wellness-focused consumer base.

