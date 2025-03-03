Charles & Colvard Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

An update from Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) is now available.

On February 25, 2025, Charles & Colvard received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with listing rules due to delayed filing of financial reports, including the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Despite the notice, there is no immediate impact on the trading of the company’s stock, and they are working to resolve the issue by the April 14, 2025 deadline to regain compliance.

More about Charles & Colvard

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is a company specializing in the creation of lab-grown moissanite, a rare gemstone made from silicon carbide. They focus on ethical jewelry production using Made, not Mined™ gemstones and 100% recycled precious metals, offering products under the Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab-grown diamond brands. The company caters to the bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry markets and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park.

YTD Price Performance: -15.97%

Average Trading Volume: 125,917

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.77M

Learn more about CTHR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.