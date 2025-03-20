Charles & Colvard Amends Executive Compensation Agreements

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) has provided an update.

On March 18, 2025, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. announced amendments to the employment agreements of its President and CEO, Don O’Connell, and CFO, Clint J. Pete, as part of efforts to reduce short-term spending. The amendments involve deferring 25% of Mr. O’Connell’s and 20% of Mr. Pete’s base salaries, with payment deferred until March 15, 2026, a change of control, or at the discretion of the board, starting from March 3, 2025.

More about Charles & Colvard

YTD Price Performance: -31.74%

Average Trading Volume: 18,106

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.98M

See more insights into CTHR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com