Chariot Limited Strengthens Financial Position with Director Share Issuance

An announcement from Chariot Oil & Gas ( (GB:CHAR) ) is now available.

Chariot Limited announced the issuance of new ordinary shares to its directors as part of a fundraising initiative. This move increases the shareholding of key directors, including CEO Adonis Pouroulis and CFO Julian Maurice-Williams, indicating a strategic effort to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth in the transitional energy sector.

More about Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Limited is an Africa-focused transitional energy group with two main business streams: Upstream Oil and Gas and Renewable Power. The company is working on expanding its upstream oil and gas operations in Africa, particularly in Morocco, while also advancing renewable energy projects such as power-to-mining and water projects, and green hydrogen initiatives in Mauritania and Morocco.

Average Trading Volume: 3,010,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £17.68M

