Chariot Corporation’s AGM Scheduled for May 2024

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders to be held on 22 May 2024, where key items such as the adoption of the financial reports and director remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023 will be discussed. Shareholders will also vote on the election of Murray Bleach as a Director, following his appointment last year. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes in these decisions affecting the company’s future.

