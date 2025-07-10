Chariot Corporation Expands into Nigeria’s Lithium Market with Major Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chariot Corporation Limited ( (AU:CC9) ).

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced its acquisition of a 66.7% interest in a significant Nigerian lithium portfolio, previously artisanal-mined, with Continental Lithium Limited retaining a 33.3% stake. This strategic move positions Chariot as a first-mover in Nigeria’s underexplored lithium-rich regions, enhancing its market presence with access to both Western and Chinese EV markets, while benefiting from Nigeria’s strategic location for export and local infrastructure advantages.

More about Chariot Corporation Limited

Chariot Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on lithium exploration and production. The company is expanding its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in Nigerian lithium assets, aiming to leverage its expertise in efficient financing and exploration to fast-track development.

Average Trading Volume: 83,351

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

