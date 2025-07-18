Chariot Corporation Director Updates Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chariot Corporation Limited ( (AU:CC9) ) has issued an announcement.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically for Director Shanthar Pathmanathan. The change involves the acquisition of 161,200 fully paid ordinary shares through Akru Holdings Pty Ltd, an entity where Mr. Pathmanathan is a Director and shareholder. This acquisition increases his indirect holdings to 8,401,204 shares, while his direct holdings remain unchanged at 20,968,897 shares. The transaction was conducted through on-market trades and valued at $9,559. This update reflects a strategic adjustment in Mr. Pathmanathan’s investment portfolio within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 124,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

